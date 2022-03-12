Jussie Smollett's Brother Reveals the Actor Is Being Held in the Cook County Jail Psych Ward [Video]

Jussie Smollett is in jail and under 24/7 surveillance, according to his brother.

In a video posted to the incarcerated actor’s Instagram page, Jocqui Smollett revealed that Jussie is being held in the psychiatric ward of the Cook County jail.

His brother says:

“What’s very concerning — is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today …saying that he’s at risk of self harm. I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self harm.”

The video goes on to ask for support in bringing attention to the “injustice” that is Jussie’s jail sentence.

As reported, Jussie is currently serving 150 days in jail as part of his 30 month probation sentence for faking a hate crime in 2019. He must also pay $145,000 in restitution & fines to the city of Chicago.

You can see the video below:

