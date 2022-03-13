Kanye West Continues to Harass Kim Kardashian Over Co-Parenting Matters + Pete Davidson’s Texts to Kanye Revealed [Photos + Video]

Kanye West is unhappy with the fact he’s unable to control his daughter, North West, and has taken to Instagram to air out his grievances.

In a series of clips, Kanye claims Kim is ‘preventing’ North from going to today’s “Sunday Service” because she had a sleep over last night.

He’s also upset that North, Kim, and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope took part in an “Emo Girl” TikTok video, featuring Machine Gun Kelly & Willow Smith’s song.

In a third clip, Kanye says he’s upset because Kim (and the Kardashian sisters) all get to choose where their kids go to school. He built a school (Donda Academy) and wants North to go there instead of Sierra Canyon.

Kanye deciding to put the name of his daughter’s school on blast is incredibly unsafe…but we digress.

After all of Kanye’s rants went public, Pete Davidson reached out to Kanye via text to stop the madness. The conversation was shared by Pete’s friend Dave Sirus.

Pete Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, shares text conversation between between Pete and Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/lxAf4xhyd0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Kanye didn’t really care for Pete “bragging” about being in bed with “his wife.”

Hopefully Kanye goes to Sunday Service and leaves everyone alone.