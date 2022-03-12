Actor Benjamin Bratt Reveals Wife Talisa Soto Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer [Photo]

While actor Benjamin Bratt and wife Talisa Soto are a notoriously private pair, the couple recently shared Soto’s breast cancer diagnosis in an effort to encourage women to get regular screenings.

via: Complex

The Miss Congeniality and Law & Order actor shared the news with Today, adding that his wife wanted him to remind fans “that it’s important to get your screenings yearly, that you have to self-advocate for yourself and take care of yourself. Not just eating well, but you have to get to the doctor and make these exams a part of your regular life.”

“This is something I typically would keep close-held, but through the pandemic, through self-exam and then by going to her yearly mammogram, she discovered that she was positive for breast cancer,” he said.

Bratt continued, revealing that Soto—who he married in 2002 and shares two kids with— is now “doing great” and her “medication rocks the hormonal system a little bit but the good news is, she was found to be cancer-free at this point. So we’re just on guard to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

Given Soto’s diagnosis, Bratt said he became more proactive about his own health, as he decided to get a colonoscopy, “which I had held off for too many years.” As he explains, it’s something to be “thoughtful about.”

For information on different types of breast exams, visit the American Breast Cancer Foundation’s website.