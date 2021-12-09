Jussie Smollett Found Guilty on 5 of 6 Counts in Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett has been found guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct.

via AP:

The jury deliberated about eight hours Wednesday and Thursday after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. They said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view it of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of a real hate crime, telling jurors “there was no hoax.” He called the brothers “liars” and said the $3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His attorneys argued that the brothers attacked the actor — who is gay and Black — because they are homophobic and didn’t like “who he was.” They also alleged the brothers made up the story about the attack being staged to get money from Smollett, and that they said they wouldn’t testify against him if Smollett paid them each $1 million.

Jussie faces up to 3 years in prison, but experts suggest he’ll likely serve no time and get probation.

From January 2019 to almost January 2022 — it has been a LONG three years.