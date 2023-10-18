Jussie Smollett Enters Rehab After 'Extremely Difficult' Few Years, His Rep Says

Jussie Smollett has gone to rehab.

According to his rep, “Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.”

As you know, Jussie has been actively trying to appeal his criminal conviction in Chicago after being found guilty of lying about his hate crime attack in 2019.

He was sentenced to 150 days in jail at the time, but was released pending the outcome of his appeal.

It’s unclear what exactly he has entered treatment for, but drug use was mentioned quite a bit during his trial.

We wish him the best.