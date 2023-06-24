Jussie Smollett Directing New Film With Vivica A. Fox As He Appeals Conviction

Jussie Smollett is back to work.

via: HotNewHipHop

According to reports, Jussie Smollett is currently directing a new movie starring Vivica A. Fox. Smollett was spotted on set of the film, titled The Lost Holiday, yesterday. Photos from the set shared by TMZ show the two working alongside each other in Orange County. Smollett and Fox also previously worked together on the series Empire.

Smollett is also in the process of appealing his conviction for faking a hate crime in 2019. In March of this year, his attorneys filed an appellant brief claiming that the court “committed reversible error” and was “excessive” in its sentencing. They later shared a statement about the appeal. “If Mr. Smollett’s convictions are allowed to stand, this case will set a dangerous precedent,” it reads, “by giving prosecutors a second bite at the apple any time there is dissatisfaction with another prosecutor’s exercise of discretion.” Furthermore, the actor will have to serve five months if the appeal fails. Smollett’s court hearing is scheduled to take place in December.

Fox has continued to stick by Smollett amid the controversy surrounding the 2019 hoax. She previously told TMZ that she plans to “do something with him in the future.” Now, it appears that day has come.