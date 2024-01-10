‘Julia’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Max

‘Julia’ has been canceled at Max after two seasons.

via Variety:

“We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up ‘Julia,’” a Max spokesperson said in a statement. “Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child.”

The period dramedy originally debuted on the streamer in March 2022, with Season 2 launching in November 2023. Both seasons consisted of eight episodes each.

The series was based on the life of Julia Child, the groundbreaking chef and author who brought French food to the American masses through her cook books and her hit television show, “The French Chef.”

Child was portrayed in the series by Sarah Lancashire. The cast also included David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, and Robert Joy. Although the show failed to find a widespread audience, it was highly regarded by critics. Both seasons averaged a 96% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official description for Season 2 stated: “With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show. In season two, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca’s home in France to find that her success has changed everything. Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today.”

Daniel Goldfarb created the series and served as executive producer. Chris Keyser was the executive producer and showrunner. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall, Donna Bloom and Erica Lipez also executive produced. Todd Schulkin was a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts produced.

Another show bites the dust.