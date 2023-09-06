Juicy J Recalls Will Smith Being Upset Three 6 Mafia Won An Oscar Before Him [Video]

Juicy J didn’t appreciate how Will Smith reacted to Three 6 Mafia’s 2006 Oscar win for Best Original Song.

via: Vibe

While visiting the Allison Interviews podcast, the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper claimed that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was upset on their celebratory night.

“[Will Smith] ran up, he was like, ‘Man, I’m just mad ‘cause y’all got one before me,’” he began. “It could’ve been a joke, but I don’t know him. First of all, when I seen him, I was like, ‘I grew up listening to your music, man. It’s an honor to meet you.’ And he shook my hand, but he was like, ‘Man, what the hell? Y’all got one before me?’”

Thinking Smith could have been tapping into his comedic side, he added, “And like I said, he could have been joking. He’s a comedian too. But I didn’t take it like that because I’m thinking people are gonna be like, ‘Congratulations.’ But he didn’t say that.”

Juicy J revealed that on that celebratory night when the group won Best Original Song for Hustle & Flow‘s “Its Hard Out Here For A Pimp,” not many Black people congratulated him. He recalled John Travolta, Steven Spielberg and more white Hollywood stars giving the group its props.

“John Travolta walked up to me, he said, ‘Congratulations,’” the 48-year-old remembered. “Steven Spielberg said, ‘Congratulations.’ George Clooney, which he had won one, he said, ‘Congratulations.’ A lot of those actors was like, ‘Congratulations.’ Nobody Black walked up to me and said, ‘Congratulations,’ that I can remember … But a lot of that stuff was kinda weird that night.”

Summing up the deemed disrespect to the “ways of Hollywood,” he continued, “I was like, ‘Damn, this is weird. Maybe this is what Hollywood is all about.’ But I don’t let things get me down because Three 6 Mafia as a group, we always been against all odds. We always had doors slammed in our faces.”

“We always had people say, ‘Don’t mess with those guys, they’re devil worshipers,’ and all that stuff. I was used to it.”

At the 78th Academy Awards, Three 6 Mafia won the nod over Dolly Parton for “Travelin’ Thru” from Transamerica and “In The Deep” from the film Crash.

Take a look a Juicy J speak on meeting Will Smith at the 2006 Oscars below.