JT Throws Phone At 'B-tch-Ass' Lil Uzi Vert During Heated BET Awards Tiff [Video]

The 2023 BET Awards went down last night, and while there was plenty to get excited about on stage, there was some drama off of it, too, between Lil Uzi Vert and JT of City Girls.

The on-again, off-again couple attended the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 25) but appeared to get into a disagreement while sat in the audience.

JT was filmed throwing her phone at Uzi before calling them a “bitch-ass n-gga” and a “groupie” as fellow attendees watched on.

The City Girls rapper then stormed off as Uzi followed her out of the vicinity.

Another video posted on BET’s official TikTok page showed Lil Uzi Vert speaking to JT who looked visibly upset, although it’s unclear whether the clip was filmed before or after the incident.

“What do you think Uzi told JT?” the caption read.

The couple appear to have later resolved their dispute after they were seen leaving the awards show together at the end of the night.

Fans have speculated that the fight stemmed from a photo of Lil Uzi Vert sitting next to Ice Spice during the show, which the “Munch” hitmaker posted on Instagram. Interestingly, JT liked Spice’s post, as noticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Uzi also namedropped the Bronx rap star while debuting an unreleased song during their BET Awards performance, rapping: “I’m fucking the dogshit out of this bitch, her wig came off twice/ She had a lil’ fro, she look like Ice Spice.”

Despite their public tiff, JT previously declared her love for Lil Uzi Vert while celebrating the rapper’s 27th birthday last July.

“I love you uzi,” she said at the time. “I’m crying making this post because you are literally a dream come true! I feel like with everything I been through in life you are one of my greatest rewards! I wake up everyday to either your frown or smile …either works for me, as long as you’re right there.

“You are my best friend, my twin flame. you work so hard, you deserve the world! I love everything about you… from your main character energy to still being able to make me feel like I’m the only person in the room! I saw you go through so much & in those times you still held me down.”

More recently, JT defended one of Lil Uzi Vert’s outfits in April when a fan claimed they were dressing like “the bride of Chuckie.”

“It’s really not funny as it was years ago!” she wrote on Twitter. “Bitchh I had on my outfit for my show get off his dick obsessed asf!!!!”