Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The duchess, 63, was diagnosed as in an early stage of the disease after a routine mammogram, her spokesperson said. She has already had surgery to treat the cancer at her doctor’s advice.

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good,” her spokesperson said. “She is now recuperating with her family.”

She also extended her gratitude to the medical staff who identified her cancer in the mammogram and “believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” according to her spokesperson.

The duchess was married to Prince Andrew but they divorced in 1996, four years after announcing their separation. The couple have two daughters together, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

According to Sky News, the duchess has returned to Windsor following her surgery and is expected to discuss her cancer experience in a new episode of her podcast, Tea Talk, that will air Monday.