JT of City Girls Addresses Wardrobe Malfunction at BillboardMusic Awards [Photos + Video]

The City Girls were among the array of stars who attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (May 15), but the night didn’t quite go to plan for JT.

While presenting the award for Top R&B Artist with Yung Miami at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas, the “Act Up” rapper wore a sparkly silver gown that appeared to expose a little too much skin. She started trending on Twitter as viewers took notice of the wardrobe malfunction.

“JT at the billboard awards like ‘Girl this pussy talk,’” wrote one fan while quoting the Miami duo’s hit “Pussy Talk,” while others criticized her stylist over the length of her dress.

Amid the viral moment, JT took to Twitter to respond to the speculation, assuring her critics that she was wearing underwear.

“I have on black Panties RELAX,” she tweeted.

In addition to her wardrobe reveal, JT also revealed that City Girls have a new single with Usher coming out soon. “Party record, fun record, cookout record,” she teased during an interview with Billboard.

They will join Jack Harlow on his “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour” this summer.