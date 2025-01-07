Joy Taylor Returns to FS1’s ‘Speak’ After Bombshell Lawsuit Shakes Fox Sports

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

On Monday, January 6, 2025, FS1 host Joy Taylor appeared on her evening television show “Speak,” just one day after a lawsuit filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji revealed serious allegations concerning Taylor’s personal and professional conduct.

The lawsuit, initially reported by Front Office Sports, also names Fox Sports, Skip Bayless, and executive Charlie Dixon as defendants. Faraji’s claims have ignited discussions about workplace ethics within the network, casting a shadow over regular programming.

Taylor opened the show alongside her co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce, and Michael Irvin, maintaining a professional demeanor despite the gravity of the accusations. The lawsuit alleges Taylor made racially insensitive remarks toward Faraji and engaged in relationships with a Fox Sports executive and an on-air talent to advance her career. It further claims Taylor dismissed Faraji’s concerns after she confided about Dixon allegedly groping her at a party in January 2017, reportedly telling her to “get over it.”

Faraji also accuses Taylor of insulting her personally and professionally following the end of their friendship. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Acho, an FS1 talent named in the lawsuit as having a consensual relationship with Taylor, continued his duties, hosting his show The Facility earlier that day. Acho is not a defendant in the suit.

Former FS1 host Skip Bayless, also implicated in the lawsuit, has yet to address allegations that he offered Faraji $1.5 million for sexual favors and made inappropriate advances. Despite the claims, Bayless has maintained his public appearances without comment.

Fox Sports issued a brief statement in response to the allegations, stating, “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given the pending litigation.”

Faraji’s attorney expressed confidence in her case, saying, “Our client looks forward to being vindicated and hopes this lawsuit compels Fox to take meaningful action to address the toxic workplace environment that has affected her and many others.”

For now, those named in the lawsuit, including Taylor and Bayless, appear to be continuing their professional activities without publicly acknowledging the claims. As the case develops, its implications may pose significant challenges for Fox Sports and its on-air talent.

