Jonathan Majors Reportedly Backs Out of Met Gala As Hollywood Friends Turn ‘Cold’

Jonathan Majors is taking a step back from the spotlight amid his ongoing domestic abuse scandal.

According to a new report, his Hollywood friends have distanced themselves.

via Page Six:

“It’s no surprise that his phone is ringing much less these days. That is what happens in all walks of life — but especially in Hollywood. Friends turn cold,” a source told Page Six.

The star, 33, was dropped by talent management firm Entertainment 360, and high-powered p.r. firm, the Lede Company, also took a hiatus from working with the actor.

Majors will also no longer be attending fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, on May 1 after it was “mutually agreed” upon with fashion house Valentino that he would not attend.

“This could not have happened at a more worse time [for his career],” said a source, noting that Majors’ latest film, “‘Creed III,” came out March 3, after another high-profile hit, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” in February.

Added the source: “You can’t deny that the man is a talented actor, but right now he has to reassess and gather a whole new team.”

The best thing for Jonathan to do right now is to lay low.