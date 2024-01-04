Jonathan Majors Books First TV Interview Since Guilty Verdict and Marvel Firing with Disney’s ABC News

Jonathan Majors will give Disney-owned ABC News his first interview since being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment last month.

After the verdict, he was fired by the Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment and lost his role as Kang the Conquerer in the MCU.

via THR:

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis has the interview with Majors, which will debut on Good Morning America on Monday, Jan. 8. Additional segments will run on GMA3, with an extended version set to stream on Davis’ ABC News Live program Prime later that day. IMPACT x Nightline will also have a half-hour special featuring more unaired segments on Jan. 11, exclusive to Hulu.

Majors is unlikely to receive jail time, and may appeal over the use of text messages in the case, lawyers previously told THR. That being said, his banishment from Marvel likely means that his acting career is in some jeopardy, with such a high-profile gig off the table.

Giving his first interview since the verdict and since the Marvel move to another Disney-owned outlet is also an interesting PR strategy, one that could see him taking aim at his former employer over the decision to cut him loose.

It’s an odd choice, but maybe Disney/Marvel is trying to salvage their investment.