Jonathan Majors Fired By Disney/Marvel Studios After Assault Guilty Verdict; Actor Had Played Kang The Conqueror

Since his arrest in March, Jonathan Majors has lost various acting roles and endorsement deals.

via: Deadline

Majors is out of the Marvel Studios kingdom. The news comes in the wake of the Primetime Emmy nominated actor being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in his domestic violence trial by a six-person NYC jury.

A studio rep confirmed the news about the decision not to move forward with Majors in the MCU.

Majors played mega villain He Who Remains aka Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phases four through six. Majors debuted as the character during Loki season one in 2021, then continued on in season 2 of this year, as well as the February movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which made over $476M. Majors also had back-to-back hit in Amazon MGM’s Creed III in March which grossed over $275M. He Who Remains was plotted to be a big baddie during the MCU’s Phase 5 and 6 with the character getting his own movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scheduled for May 1, 2026. That movie recently saw its director, Shang Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton exit due to his busy dance card on other Marvel projects.

TBD in regards to whether Marvel keeps the character of Kang intact while recasting the part with another actor. It’s not the first time that the studio has had to swap actors out on a specific role. Very early on in the MCU, Terrence Howard was cast as Rhodey in Iron Man. Talks broke down for Howard on the sequel and Don Cheadle stepped in takeover the role in the MCU; the actor playing him Rhodey as recently as this year’s Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Before his March arrest for his alleged assault on girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Majors was shaping up to have an excellent 2023. Prior to Ant-Man 3 and Creed III, Majors won rave reviews for the Sundance drama Magazine Dreams in which he played a disturbed amateur bodybuilder. The movie was snapped up Searchlight for a Dec. 8 theatrical release and awards season run, however, was pulled from the theatrical schedule by the Disney-owned label in October. The pic’s fate and whether it streams on Hulu remains TBD.

Soon after his March arrest, Majors was fired by his manager 360 Entertainment and publicist The Lede Company.