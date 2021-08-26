Jojo Siwa Will Have a Same-Sex Partner on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 [Video]

Switching things up! JoJo Siwa will make history when she hits the ballroom on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, becoming the first contestant to compete with a same-sex partner.

Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa — who came out as part of the LGBTQ community in January, is joining Dancing With the Stars.

“I am so excited to be a part of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Season 30, and to be dancing with a girl,” Siwa, 18, said in the promo clip. “I think it’s so cool.”

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ? We’re SIWA excited for this! ? #DWTS @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Jojo’s partner will be announced during the show’s season premiere.

The American series will be following in the footsteps of its UK equivalent, “Strictly Come Dancing,” which, in 2020, allowed Olympic boxer Nicola Adams to be paired with a woman at her request, the BBC reported at the time.

Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ community earlier this year, but has been careful not to label herself too specifically.

“It’s like, I want to figure it out. I like ‘queer,’ she told People in April. “Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life … just like, my human is my human.”

The “Dance Moms” alum later opened up to Demi Lovato — who came out as non-binary in May — about her journey, telling the singer they were largely responsible for Siwa’s own “gay awakening.”

“Do you remember your dancer? Her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did ‘Cool for the Summer’ together,” Siwa told Lovato, 28, on an episode of the “4D with Demi Lovato” podcast.

“I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested,” she explained.

Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, have been spotted out and about enjoying various dates since they got together. They’ve been dating just short of seven months.

Good on ABC, with getting with the times.