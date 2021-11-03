JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Nearly One Year of Dating: 'Right Person, Wrong Time'

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have split.

via People:

Appearing on Paris Hilton’s This Is Paris podcast Tuesday, Siwa shared that while she and Prew are no longer together, her ex is still her “best friend.”

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” Siwa said after Hilton asked about her love life. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

“I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” the current Dancing with the Stars contestant continued, adding that’s something that she “didn’t know could happen.”

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted. But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.”

“But everything’s good, I’m good,” Siwa added, later saying that her “hectic schedule” and her age were contributing factors in the split.

“We’re both so young, she’s 17, I’m 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me. We just — literally, right person, wrong time,” she said.

Following Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, Siwa told PEOPLE that she has “learned a lot about being happy” as of late, adding: “I learned a lot about my mind. It is growing and it’s changing.”

“I’ve always been open-minded about others, but I think I’ve been closed-minded with myself,” she added. “And I think it’s cool that I’m finally a little open-minded [with myself].”

Siwa and and Prew started dating in January, shortly after Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

Siwa announced her relationship during a February appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, telling the late night host: “I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It’s not something I’m ashamed of, I just haven’t shown the internet yet.”

A few days later, Siwa introduced Prew as her girlfriend in an Instagram post celebrating their one-month anniversary.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” Siwa wrote on Instagram.

“She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday [sic]!” she added.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the September premiere of Siwa’s film The J Team. Later that month, Siwa made another appearance on The Tonight Show and told Fallon that she and Prew celebrated four different anniversaries.

Siwa opened up to PEOPLE about her sexuality in April, joking at the time that she was “Ky-sexual.”

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual,” she said. “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

“I like queer,” she added. “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

JoJo’s young and she JUST came out — we think it’s good that she’s out here dating.