Joey BadA$$ Involved In Altercation At Clothing Store, Unidentified Speaks

Joey Bada$$ recently squabbled up with a man in a clothing store in an incident that was captured on camera.

The Brooklyn rapper was caught on security footage involved in a physical confrontation with an unidentified man during a shopping trip on December 23.

The video begins with a heated argument in the corner of the store, with Joey gesturing emphatically as the tension escalates. Another camera angle reveals the argument turning physical, with shoving and punches exchanged before the pair ends up tussling on the floor. Several bystanders attempt to intervene, bringing the altercation to a swift conclusion within a minute. While the cause of the dispute remains unclear, speculation online has run rampant.

Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between Joey’s actions and his portrayal of Kadeem “Unique” Mathis on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. One user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped, “He turned from Joey to Unique real quick,” while another joked, “Joey WhoopAss made an appearance.”

The incident stands in stark contrast to Joey Bada$$’s “Joey BadA$$ Day,” recognizing the rapper’s dedication to youth mentorship and community empowerment. The proclamation was presented at the second annual Hip-Hop Holiday Giveaway, hosted by the Department of Youth and Community Development, an event aimed at spreading holiday cheer and uplifting local families.

Joey also celebrated the success of his Impact MENtorship program, an initiative connecting men of color with seasoned professionals to foster career growth and leadership skills. His efforts highlight his commitment to giving back to his community and empowering the next generation.

However, this latest controversy has sparked rumors about the identity of the other man involved. Online chatter suggests the altercation may have been with a former friend, known as “Dee.”

While the video doesn’t provide much context, Dee reportedly left the store after the fight, continuing to hurl insults. A since-deleted social media post from Dee added fuel to the fire, mentioning deeply personal matters, including Joey’s late friend Capital Steez and even Joey’s family.

The situation has left fans divided. Many expressed disappointment, noting Joey’s status as one of New York’s brightest rap talents and a beacon for the city’s hip-hop future. Others, however, are simply hoping this public spat doesn’t escalate further.

