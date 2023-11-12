Joe Budden Says He Was 'Concerned' About Kodak Black Long Before 'Drink Champs' Appearance [Video]

Kodak Black had people talking after an appearance on Drink Champs.

via: HipHopDX

Joe Budden has expressed surprise that it took people so long to notice something has been off about Kodak Black’s behavior.

In a new clip from the Joe Budden Podcast shared on Friday (November 10), Budden referenced incidents from the past few months that pointed to Kodak’s deteriorating state, saying that the Florida rapper’s infamous Drink Champs interview was by no means the first sign.

“Kodak Black looked like pure shit on Drink Champs,” Budden began. “And he looked like shit when he was wiggling around on the floor, talking to himself in the dark when his man was taping him … didn’t look the greatest when he dodged that bullet from two feet away that we all watched.

“The internet pick funny times to be concerned about people. I’ve been concerned about him for the last year.”

Kodak Black’s been facing a lot of backlash for the way he has presented himself of late, which is why the “Hope You Know” hitmaker recently promised to change his ways following the release of his latest project.