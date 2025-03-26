Joe Budden, Melyssa Ford Sued by Neighbors of The Joe Budden Podcast Studio For Lewdness, Excessive Noise, Smoking, And More

BY: Walker Published 42 minutes ago

Joe Budden’s naked ordeal at his condo building keeps popping up. The JBP creator and co-host is being sued by two neighbors who claim he attempted to enter their unit naked and has caused a stir in their building.

John and Yuliya Aksoy are now suing the podcaster following the bizarre incident that saw him naked on their Ring camera and allegedly trying to enter their home. The December incident has led to nude images of the rapper-turned-podcaster surfacing online.

Just four months ago, Budden was arrested for allegedly attempting to trespass into his neighbor’s apartment while completely naked. Though he was later cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, the fallout from that night with his neighbors has now become an entire lawsuit with additional allegations.

Advertisement

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the Aksoys allege that Budden — along with his co-host Melyssa Ford and their condo association — engaged in a “campaign of intimidation and retribution” after they voiced concerns about excessive noise from the podcast. The Aksoys have also complained about Budden and his team smoking weed in the building’s common areas, creating what they claim was a hazardous environment for their young daughter.

In response, Budden allegedly retaliated by accusing Yuliya of using racist language against him. The lawsuit states that Budden claims to have audio evidence of the alleged remarks, though he has yet to reveal it. Complicating matters further, the lawsuit includes screenshots from the Aksoys’ door camera, showing the 44-year-old “Pump It Up” rapper standing completely nude in the hallway.

Budden’s attorney, however, has dismissed the lawsuit as nothing more than “a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist.” The NJ-native also addressed the situation on an episode of his podcast in January, revealing that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing in the lewdness and stalking case. Reflecting on the trial, Budden claimed that his neighbor “immediately” cried “white woman tears” upon taking the stand.

At the time of the incident, Budden claimed he was “sleepwalking.” He explained, “I just sleptwalked somewhere I shouldn’t have. You know how I sleep — butt-naked. Good, old-fashioned naked sleepwalking. I just did it again,” adding, “Nobody else could go through this stuff but me. It’s always me. So, you just gotta deal with what comes with that. You would’ve never guessed it.”

Advertisement

The neighbors also claimed that Budden was masturbating outside their door, which he vehemently denied.

In fact, the judge presiding over the case reportedly sided with Budden, stating in court, “Mr. Budden was not erect. He was not masturbating. The one time that he touched his penis, he appeared to be trying to cover himself. Mr. Budden was not trying to forcibly enter.”

Pleased with the outcome, Budden praised the judge’s handling of the case, saying, “She was fair, reasonable, heard all the testimony, was attentive, [and] wasn’t on no bullsh*t.”

via: Vibe

Advertisement