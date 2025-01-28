Jimmy Butler Suspended Indefinitely By The Miami Heat

BY: Walker Published 48 minutes ago

As the saga in South Beach continues, the Miami Heat have announced that Jimmy Butler is suspended indefinitely. This latest instance marks the third time that Butler has been suspended by the Heat in recent weeks.

Miami said Butler left Monday’s practice early.

“The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services,” it said in a statement. “This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

According to ESPN, Butler did so after he was informed he would no longer be in the starting lineup.

It is Butler’s third team-issued suspension this season. He was also sent home for a seven-game stint and for two games this month.

Jimmy Butler walked out of Heat shootaround this morning after being informed the team is planning not to start him — with Haywood Highsmith starting — moving forward, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/8I31eT524l — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2025

Butler has reportedly been at odds with the Heat’s front office after the team decided not to extend his contract before the season.

“I want to get my joy back,” Butler said on Jan. 2 after a loss to the Indiana Pacers. “I’m happy here — off the court. But I want to be back to someone dominant.”

Asked whether he could get his joy back with the Heat, he responded, “Probably not.”

Miami suspended Butler for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team one day after those comments, and it said in a statement it would listen to trade offers.

Butler would return for three games before a second suspension, reportedly after he missed a team flight to Milwaukee. He was set to return again Monday for a game against the Orlando Magic before the indefinite suspension was levied.

The Heat acquired Butler in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. He has led the team to two NBA Finals appearances, in 2020 and 2023. Miami also finished first in the Eastern Conference in 2022.

Butler, 35, is in the second year of a three-year contract extension. He has a player option for next season, but he was eligible for a new extension last summer.

He is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists a contest this season.

Heat president Pat Riley said in May the team was not in a rush to extend Butler.

“We don’t have to do that for a year,” Riley said at an end-of-season news conference. “We have not discussed that internally right now, but we have to look at making that kind of commitment.”

