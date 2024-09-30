Jessica Simpson Marriage Reportedly In Trouble – Singer’s ‘Bizarre Behavior’ Pushing Relationship with Eric Johnson to ‘Crushing Collapse’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 53 mins ago

Insiders revealed Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks.

Jessica Simpson’s bizarre behavior has pushed her marriage to former NFL star Eric Johnson to the brink of collapse.

Sources claimed the couple have gone long periods of time without seeing each other, despite being married for 10 years and sharing three children together.

Now, the pair face divorce rumors as Simpson’s behavior is said to have created more tension between them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, spent more time apart after the I Wanna Love You Forever singer moved – by herself – to Nashville, Tennessee, to revive her music career.

Meanwhile, her husband stayed home in Los Angeles to care for their children – daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11.

According to an insider, the separation put a serious strain on their relationship.

Sources said: “Eric was fine with it at first, but as time went on, it created a lot of tension between them.

“He’s also frustrated with what insiders describe her as whacky, spaced-out demeanor and reclusive habits – since returning from Nashville, she spends days on end without leaving the house.

“Nobody knows what Jessica’s doing all day. It’s never been worse.”

On the rare occasions Simpson has emerged from her home for social functions, the singer’s energy level has seemed alarmingly low, even though she claimed to be sober since 2017.

Sources claimed the couple may even be on a “break” while they work on their marital problems.

An insider said: “Jessica has not been wearing her ring and has not posted online with Eric in a year.”

Simpson notably did not post anything for Johnson’s birthday on September 15, either.

Aside from Simpson’s unusual behavior as of late, financial problems have also been rumored to be a factor in the couple’s apparent rift.

The fashion mogul, who is worth a reported $200million, has reportedly been annoyed she’s been bankrolling Johnson’s wellness business, which sources claimed was struggling.

A source added: “The chemistry between her and Eric has never been worse.”

As previously reported, Simpson’s inner circle has also been concerned over her behavior in recent months, prompting concerns the singer may have started drinking again.

Sources additionally noted Simpson’s reclusive tendencies as part of worries over her health.

Insiders said: “The people closest to her are very worried, even if they’re afraid to say it to her face.

“Jessica was not on point during her minimal public appearances.

“She doesn’t leave the house a lot and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory like she’s constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups.”

Her recent obsession with plastic surgery was also said to be a concern for Johnson.

Sources added: “He’s been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time.”

via: RadarOnline.com

