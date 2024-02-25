Jess Hilarious Suggests Nicki Minaj Invited Katt Williams On Tour Due To Low Ticket Sales | lovebscott.com

Jess Hilarious recently elicited the wrath of the Barbz once again by making some strong assumptions about Nicki Minaj’s upcoming Pink Friday 2 world tour.

via: Vibe

In a recent episode of Jess With The Mess: Uncut, the newest host of The Breakfast Club predicted that Minaj possibly tapped the comedian and actor due to low ticket sales. That alone caused much backlash for Jess from The Barbz.

“When the f**k did Nicki and Katt Williams even have a f**ing relationship? To put him on your tour?” Jess inquired in a clip posted to Instagram. “Usually, people do things like this when the tour is not selling. Maybe it isn’t. Now, that’s very expected these days because of the economy.”

Calling out Beyoncé’s high-selling Renaissance World Tour, she added, “People put sh*t on layaway to buy RENAISSANCE tickets. The economy is in such a sh*t place right now, it’s totally expected to not sell out your f**king tour. No icon, no matter how big or small, is exempt from promotion. You promoted that album, you did interviews, you popped out. You promoted ‘HISS.’”

Aside from Williams, Minaj did confirm that beloved R&B singer Monica would be her special guest. And according to Jess, she suggested Kai Cenat and others also go on tour with Minaj, as they already have close relationships with the Gag City president.

“I think she should add a JT, a Bia. Bi**h, you can bring Kai Cenat,” she said.

However, Jess’ sentiments didn’t sit well with Minaj’s supporters.

“The tour has been sold out Ms. Mommas. Do your research first cause the lies yall tell on the breakfast club should be a crime,” said one person, as another added, “Nah Jess when Nicki come question you we don’t want u acting dumb like u didn’t say nothing [laughing emoji].”

A third user took more to Jess’ side, commenting, “The best decision Breakfast Club made was Jess. Rather I agree or disagree with this lady she is unapologetically HER!! And she has an opinion and she’s stands 10 toes on it. This show needed a strong woman who wasn’t afraid to talk [clapping hands emoji,” the comment reads.

Instead of blasting naysayers, Minaj shared tickets sales for the Pink Friday 2 tour prior to Jess’ remarks.

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Minaj shared a screenshot of a Live Nation press release that read, “Nicki Minaj Presents Pink Friday 2 World Tour is now her best-selling tour to date with more than 25 sold-out arena shows in just days of presale. Minaj sold 30,000 tickets in her home state alone with shows in Newark, New York City and Brooklyn, where an extra show is being added.”

The “FTCU” hitmaker captioned the document, “This happened within days of presale. Now we are 10 days away. So grateful. SOOOOO grateful & honored to have you in #GagCITY.”