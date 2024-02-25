Alex Rodriguez Teases 'I Am Dominican' After Fans Question His Dark Tan at NBA Game: 'Everybody Calm Down' | lovebscott.com

Alex Rodriguez has seen your jokes and comments about his skin complexion.

via: People

The former New York Yankee, 48, jokingly addressed his “tan” in a new TikTok video after his appearance at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in Minneapolis on Friday created buzz online.

As he posted one fan’s comment that “he got really tan overnight,” Rodriguez explained in response, “Alright everybody, I know that I’m dark. But I am Dominican and I went on vacation, and I fell asleep in the sun.”

“So everybody calm down,” he continued, before saying in Spanish, “Traquilito y suavecito, mi gente,” which translates to “Quiet and calm, my people.”

Rodriguez added in a further post about it on Instagram, “Everybody calm down, it’s just a tan.”

In the comments section, Rodriguez’s girlfriend, fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro, wrote, “You look amazing to me love.”

Rodriguez’s appearance became the topic of conversation after he attended the Minnesota Timberwolves game with Cordeiro, 44.

In a video posted on his Instagram Story from the event, Rodriguez, who is co-owner of the Timberwolves, stood beside Cordeiro as they watched the game — in which the team lost 107-112 — at Target Center.