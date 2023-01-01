Jeremy Renner in 'Critical But Stable Condition' After a Snow Plow Accident, His Rep Confirms

Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after a weather related accident.

The Marvel actor, 51, sustained injuries “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his rep said Sunday. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Deadline was first to report the news of his accident.

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).

The actor is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.