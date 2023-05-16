Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ Is Netflix’s Biggest Opening for a Movie in 2023

Jennifer Lopez is proving once again that she’s not only a box office draw, but she’s a streaming powerhouse as well.

Her latest film, ‘The Mother,’ has become Netflix’s biggest opening for a film in 2023, so far.

via Variety:

The action-thriller scored 83.71 million hours viewed during the May 8-14 viewing window and was No. 1 in 82 countries with nearly 43 million views (Netflix calculates views by dividing the total hours viewed by the total runtime, which is 1.96 hours). The film premiered on the service on May 12.

On the TV side, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” continued its reign in the No. 1 spot on the English TV List with 158.68 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries. That puts the show’s total views at 307 million total hours viewed. With its six episodes, the series quickly racked up more than 47 million views (307 million hours viewed divided by 6.49 runtime hours) since its May 4 release. Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bridgerton” also re-entered the list with 23.88M hours viewed and 17.25M hours viewed, respectively.

Season 2 of “Firefly Lane” remains in the top 5, with 31.9 million hours viewed. In its eighth week on the list, the series landed at No. 2. The sophomore installment returned to the chart during the April 24-30 viewing window after Netflix released the second half of the drama’s final season.

The season overtook Season 2 of “Sweet Tooth,” which landed in third this week with 27.61 million hours viewed. Season 1 of the fantasy series also remained on the list, falling to tenth place on the chart with 11.01 million hours viewed.

“Queen Cleopatra” garnered 20.8 million hours viewed upon its May 10 debut, pushing the series to seventh on the list between the political thrillers “The Night Agent” and “The Diplomat” (the shows both pulled 20.34 and 18.37 million hours viewed, respectively). In the second season of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “African Queens” series, the docudrama tells the complicated story of Queen Cleopatra and her notorious love life.

Have you seen the film? Thoughts?