Britney Spears Has ‘Trauma from Touring,’ But She Plans to Keep Recording Music

Britney Spears is still planning on recording music — but don’t expect her to hit the stage any time soon.

via Page Six:

“Britney has trauma from touring,” the insider tells us. “For so many years, she was handed grueling itineraries and made to perform — even before her conservatorship.”

The pop superstar’s “breaking point came in 2018,” according to the source, “when her Las Vegas residency was finally overbut then her team decided to turn it into an international tour” with over 30 concerts across the US and Europe.

“She desperately needed a break after four years in Vegas and didn’t get one. And then they had the nerve to book a second Vegas residency right after,” our insider fumes.

Spears’ first Sin City outing, “Britney: Piece of Me,” grossed $137.7 million from 248 shows between 2013 and 2017.

However, the Grammy winner’s second residency, “Britney: Domination,” never made it to the stage, as her father, Jamie Spears, sent her to a mental health facility weeks before its scheduled 2019 launch date.

Two years later, Britney said in open court that her dad and managers “should be in jail”for playing “a huge role in punishing” her when she “said no” to performances.

A Los Angeles judge terminated the “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship in 2021, giving her control of her personal, medical and financial affairs for the first time in 13 years.

Since then, Britney has signed a $15 million deal for an upcoming memoir, married her longtime love, Sam Asghari, and released a duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” which became her first top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in nearly a decade.

“She still loves dancing and making music,” the source tells Page Six. “She has talked about recording again and has gotten plenty of offers, some of which she’s turned down, but it’s all about timing and picking the right projects. She’s savvy like that.”

The insider adds, “The beauty of Britney being free again is that she gets to call the shots for the first time in a very long time, and she’ll do it at her own pace.”

We’d much rather see Britney recording music than twirling in her foyer.