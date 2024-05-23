Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Questions About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck During Movie Press Tour | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t interested in discussing her marriage to Ben Affleck while promoting her new film Atlas at an event in Mexico City.

The megastar proved she was unphased over the speculation as reports have emerged that the pair were allegedly living separately.

While speaking about the film in Mexico City on Wednesday, the singer was asked by someone in the crowd: “Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?” according to a video shared by Glamour México y Latinoamérica on X.

Lopez was on stage with costar Simu Liu, who quickly intervened saying: “OK, we’re not doing that.”

#JenniferLopez es cuestionada por su divorico en su visita a México para el estreno de #Atlas y #SimuLiu la defiende con una gran respuesta. ?#JLo #AtlasEnMX pic.twitter.com/r2VX3XsXwi — Glamour Mex y Latam (@GlamourMex) May 23, 2024

via: NBC News