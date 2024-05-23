Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Questions About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck During Movie Press Tour | lovebscott.com

What are You Looking for?

Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Questions About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck During Movie Press Tour

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t interested in discussing her marriage to Ben Affleck while promoting her new film Atlas at an event in Mexico City.

The megastar proved she was unphased over the speculation as reports have emerged that the pair were allegedly living separately.

While speaking about the film in Mexico City on Wednesday, the singer was asked by someone in the crowd: “Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?” according to a video shared by Glamour México y Latinoamérica on X.

Lopez was on stage with costar Simu Liu, who quickly intervened saying: “OK, we’re not doing that.”

via: NBC News

Share This Post
ByWalker
Updated on

Recent Posts

©️ 2023 — Swyft. All Rights Reserved.