Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Gives Up on Reconciliation With Ben Affleck: 'She's Hit a Wall' | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘over’ trying to save marriage to Ben Affleck.

Fed-up Jennifer Lopez has finally decided to kick Ben Affleck to the curb and bid him good riddance.

Insiders revealed the diva’s over trying to save their disastrous marriage.

As previously reported, the 54-year-old This Is Me … Now singer was desperately trying to save her relationship after Ben, 51, threw in the towel months ago. A tipster now tattles “she’s hit a wall when it comes to fixing things because he just isn’t reciprocating.”

In June 2023, the couple, who wed in 2022 two decades after calling off their original engagement, plunked down $60 million for a Beverly Hills mansion, but less than a year later the Batman hunk ditched Jenny From the Block and moved into a $100,000 per month rental near his 52-year-old ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“At first J Lo was willing to do anything to get him to come home, but it was just pointless,” the source told us. “She’s now telling friends she’s over trying.”

Despite the embarrassing split, J Lo has been putting on a brave face and the pair have been doing their best to keep things friendly for the sake of the kids, the tipster dished.

J Lo’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max — who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — have “bonded” with Ben’s kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, the insider noted, “so making this transition as easy as possible for them is a priority.”

On June 16, JLo went on social media to share a Father’s Day message for Ben, calling him “our hero,” but the tribute was said to be pure damage control, according to the source.

“It’s all about image right now, especially on her side, so posting that was calculated and not some sign they are working things out,” the mole explained.

“She’s very clear she’s given up hoping for a miracle,” the source added. “She’s said it didn’t work out but not going to miss his bad habits like his chain smoking and his junk food binges.”

“He’s also a slob, which irritates her because she likes everything super neat and tidy. She’s relived to escape his mess.”

The Oscar-winning Argo director is often seen scowling these days and the source notes his grumpy moods were a downer for “cheerful” JLo.

“She likes to look on the bright side and is generally in a good mood, but Ben was bringing her down,” the source said. “Everyone in her life thinks she’s lucky to be free of him.”

In addition to divorce rumors, J Lo is reeling from humiliating career setbacks as her This is Me … Now album flopped. Her related documentary about her now crumbling love affair with Ben was also trashed by viewers and critics — and ticket sales for her tour were so bad she finally canceled it.

Still, J Lo is looking toward the future and figuring out her next steps, the mole said.

“She’s reading scripts and been getting a ton of offers, which is a real bright spot in all of this. And she’s spending a ton of time with her kids, just trying to make sure they come out of this okay.”

via: RadarOnline.com