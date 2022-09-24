Jennifer Lopez Plays Deadly Assassin Saving Her Estranged Daughter in 'The Mother' Trailer [Video]

Jennifer Lopez is playing a deadly assassin in Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller ‘The Mother.’

via People:

In the movie, the Hustlers star, 53, plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years before.

In the teaser, Lopez’s character lives a silent life in hiding. Hidden away between snowy mountains, her break is the stark opposite of the action that will soon ensue.

“She needs protection right now,” Lopez says, followed by a clip of her daughter (Lucy Paez) being taken by a man.

In another scene, Lopez and Paez talk in a booth. “You saw who’s out there,” she tells her daughter, “It’s gonna keep coming.”

From snowy mountains to busy city streets, the movie promises Lopez doing just about anything to save her daughter.

“If there’s trouble,” Lopez says in a voice-over, “come find me.”

Lopez and Paez star alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent and Raci will be playing an ally to Lopez’s character, Variety reported. Fiennes and Bernal, on the other hand, will play the dangerous men after her daughter.

The Mother will be the first feature under the creative partnership between Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Netflix, Variety reported. Lopez will be joined by Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions as producers, as well as Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, Green and Marc Evans. Molly Allen will serve as executive producer.

Get into the trailer below. ‘The Mother’ hits Netflix May 2023.