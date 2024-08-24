Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Planned’ Their Divorce and Went ‘Through All the Details’ — Before She Officially Filed Papers | www.lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly ‘planned’ their divorce before the singer officially filed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly planned out their divorce before the pop star officially filed to end their rollercoaster marriage.

The Marry Me actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, coincidentally on their second wedding anniversary.

The decision to part ways comes as a shock to many, especially considering the lack of legal counsel and a prenuptial agreement in place. However, the estranged couple allegedly went through “all the details” of their split.

According to sources, Jennifer “finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision”.

One significant financial issue in the separation of the Hollywood power couple revolves around their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, purchased just last year.

Following extensive renovations, the spacious property was listed on the market for $68 million in July.

With no prenup to guide the division of assets, handling such high-value properties becomes a critical aspect of the divorce proceedings.

The source explained: “There’s really nothing else to divide. One person doesn’t want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own.”

Lopez cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing, which explicitly includes a request to deny spousal support to Affleck, despite his estimated net worth of $150 million.

Jennifer has a reported $400 million net worth and has put out four films since marrying Ben, including her $20 million self-funded project This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, which documents her and the actor’s rekindled romance.

She launched her Delola cocktail line in 2023 and was set to embark on a world tour to promote her latest album, This Is Me… Now. However, J.Lo ended up canceling several tour dates weeks before her first show so she could “focus on family.”

via: RadarOnline.com