Jennifer Hudson Playfully Confronts Common for Saying He’d Marry Her: ‘What’s That About?’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Jennifer Hudson playfully confronted Common over his recent comments about marriage.

“I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage,” said Hudson “What’s that about?”

As the crowd reacted with shocked laughter, she added, “I just happened to notice that.”

If Common was surprised about being publicly grilled, he didn’t let it show.

“You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants,’” he reminded Hudson. “I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.”

He continued, “If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.”

Common’s latest romantic proclamation comes three months after he stopped by The Breakfast Club radio show and spoke candidly about his “beautiful relationship” with Hudson. When host Charlamagne tha God joked that the rapper sounds ready for marriage, Common didn’t deny it.

“With all due respect to all the women I’ve dated… it’s all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship,” he said in reference to Hudson, though he didn’t name her at the time. “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her. That’s simple as that.”

This wasn’t even the first time Common has referenced the idea of marriage since taking his relationship with Hudson public.

During a January interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, he said, “I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type. I am the type that, I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is.”

via: EW