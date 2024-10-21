Jelly Roll Calls X ‘Most Toxic’ App Ever, Says He’s Quitting It

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Jelly Roll thinks there’s no saving X.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the country star, 39, announced that he is quitting X (formerly known as Twitter) as he labeled the social networking website “toxic.”

The musician wrote on X, “This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane.”

Advertisement

“It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s— to each other with no consequences,” he continued, adding, “I’m out lol.”

The message was shared eight minutes after Jelly posted a photo of himself posing with Jack Black and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith backstage at the 2024 Rock Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19.

This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane . It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) October 20, 2024

The star’s departure from X comes after he opened up about his early run-ins with the law on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in an episode released on Oct. 14.

Advertisement

“It’s deep-rooted insecurities early. I was always a bigger kid. So I had a little chip on my shoulder naturally as a young kid,” he recalled of his childhood.

Jelly explained of how he ended up going to jail, “I’d gotten a fight with a kid and back then they had the chain wallets … I grabbed a chain wallet to try to hit him with it, and that was a strong-arm robbery case. So I ended up in the system for like 20-something months when I was 13 for that strong-arm robbery.”

“I look back at those years, Jay, and I’m so embarrassed to talk about them,” he admitted. “I was still a bad person in my early 30s, but I mean, I was a really horrible kid all the way into my mid-20s. People are always like, ‘You’re the nicest dude I’ve ever met.’ I’m like, ‘I’m so glad y’all haven’t met nobody that knew me 20 years ago.’ “

via: People

Advertisement