Jelani Day’s Cause of Death Revealed

The LaSalle County Coroner on Monday released the cause of death for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University graduate student who was found dead in the Illinois River in September just days after he was reported missing.

via: Revolt

On Monday, LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch revealed Day died by drowning but said, “The manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown.”

“Unfortunately, there is no specific positive test at autopsy for drowning,” the statement added. “Drowning is considered a diagnosis of exclusion with supporting investigation circumstances when a person is found deceased in a body of water.”

As reported by REVOLT, the Illinois State University student was last seen on Aug. 24 at his college campus in Bloomington, Illinois. However, his car was found two days later in Peru, Illinois and his body was later discovered floating in the Illinois River.

According to the coroner’s report, there is no evidence that Day was intoxicated or injured prior to his death. The autopsy reportedly showed no signs of assault, altercation or strangulation or any “pre-death injuries,” including gunshot wounds or injuries caused by “sharp, blunt” objects.

However, Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day said she disagrees with the findings and still suspects foul play in her son’s death.

“That is a narrative that my son did something to himself. He did not,” she said. “Somebody did this to him and they are going to be held responsible for doing what they did to my son.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr., who has been in communication with Day’s family throughout the case, also disputed the coroner’s report.

“I don’t believe it. That’s a suicide line. We don’t believe it,” he said. “The Department of Justice and the attorney general needs to be a part of this.”

Jackson previously called on the Department of Justice to “conduct a thorough” investigation into the incident. Day’s death and disappearance are currently being investigation by local police and the FBI.

The family deserves answers to what really happened.