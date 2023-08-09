Jeff Lewis Calls Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’ Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors [Video]

Jeff Lewis fired a seemingly playful shot at his friend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

via: Page Six

When asked about the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Tuesday night, the “Flipping Out” alum joked about how “pissed” he is at her.

“Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn’t tell me she’s a lesbian on Ozempic,” Lewis, 53, said.

Andy Cohen covered his face with cue cards as he laughed along with his studio audience.

Lewis’ fellow guest, Heather McDonald, chimed in to sarcastically say that “one of the side effects of Ozempic is lesbianism.”

The comedian, also 53, explained, “Your ring falls off because you’re so thin, and then your ring slips into someone else.”

Lewis played along, joking, “Oh, so I could get even gayer on Ozempic.”

Later in the episode, McDonald expressed her “hope” that Richards, 54, is dating country singer Morgan Wade, as fans have speculated amid her and Mauricio Umansky’s split.

“I definitely think she maybe is not in love or sexual, but I think she was infatuated with Morgan,” the actress said, adding that she loves “a late-in-life lesbian.”

While Richards has denied the rumors, claiming she and the 28-year-old songwriter are just “friends,” she made headlines last Friday for starring in Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” music video.

“If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” the “Little House on the Prairie” alum said in a promo video.

Wade agreed, noting, “We thought it would be a good idea kind of to … troll the trolls a little bit. Internet’s going to be popping off about this, I’m sure.”