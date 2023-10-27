Jeannie Mai Secures NeNe Leakes' Divorce Lawyer to Contest Jeezy's Joint Custody Plea

After two years of marriage, rapper Jeezy and The Real cohost Jeannie Mai are calling it quits.

via: BET

Per court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mai notified the court that Randall Kessler will be her legal representative in the case. The family lawyer has represented numerous Atlanta-based celebrities in their divorce and custody proceedings.

Kessler represented former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personalities Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams in their respective divorces. He also represented Christina Milian in a custody battle against her ex The Dream, as well as Mike Epps in a paternity suit.

Jeezy served Mai with divorce papers on Sept. 14, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asking the court to award him joint physical and legal custody of their 1-year-old daughter Monaco. Mai’s enlistment of Kessler comes a month after receiving the divorce papers.

According to The Jasmine Brand, “sources close to the couple have said that a number of discrepancies the two had about marriage and raising their daughter ultimately ended the relationship.” Since the filing, Mai and Jeezy have made public statements regarding their breakup.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” the “Put On” rapper said.

Mai expressed that she’s taking the split “day by day.”

“I’m just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I’m passionate about. When you’re surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life,” she said.

It’s unknown if “The Real” alum intends to contest Jeezy’s request for joint custody or if Kessler’s hiring was just a precautionary measure. Neither party has spoken publicly about the terms of their divorce.

The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, which Jeezy expects to be upheld, according to the filing.