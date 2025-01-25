Jeannie Mai Calls Police in Fight With Ex-Husband Jeezy After Showdown Outside His Georgia Home

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

If you thought the mess between rapper Jeezy and his ex-wife Jeannie Mai was going to stay in 2024, then boy, do we have news for you.

Recently, the police had to get involved in an incident that took place at Jeezy’s residence.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jeezy did not permit Jeannie to retrieve her things from his Georgia home.

Per court records, a judge ruled Jeannie could pick up her items which included her Emmy photos, handbags, and shoes placed in boxes within 21 days from Jeezy’s home. Following the ruling, Jeezy requested that the court order be revised because he did not feel comfortable with Jeannie being in his home. He claims she was “angry and revengeful.”

Jeezy’s attorney wrote that his client had “legitimate concerns about Jeannie being able to walk through the whole house. Jeezy does not feel safe having Jeannie in his home. Given Jeannie’s history of attempting to destroy Jeezy’s career with misleading information. Jeezy would have no way of knowing if Jeannie is planting listening devices or cameras in his home.”

Jeannie said her lawyers notified Jeezy that was coming to his home on Dec. 9, 2024, with “no objections to her coming to pick up her items that were packed and in his garage.”

When she arrived movers, she was not allowed to enter. Jeannie said the house manager was“on the orders of Jeezy” and ” refused to let her and her security team access the garage.

“The house manager continued to refuse to let Jeannie and her movers access the garage,” the motion read. “In fact, the house manager called Jeezy, who again confirmed that Jeannie and her movers were not to access her items, disregarding the court order entirely.”

“At this time, Jeannie called the Atlanta Police Department, who came to the property to gather a report on Jeannie’s denial of access. Jeannie as always was the consummate professional,” the motion continued.

The motion goes on to say that many of Jeannie’s personal items were damaged in the basement.

‘The boxes were wet, with water having soaked through the boxes, damaging personal items. There were mouse traps set in the garage, presumably set for mice which had eaten through some of the boxes,” Jeannie’s lawyer wrote. “Many of [Jeannie’s] awards were broken and scratched.

This is the latest incident in the fallout of Jeezy and Jeanie’s marriage. Back in Septermber, she accused Jeezy of “failing to comply with certain terms of their divorce settlement.” She claimed the “Put On” owed back money for daycare and rent expenses.

Jeezy has denied the accusations.

via: Hot97

