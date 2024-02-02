JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch Reportedly Canceled Ahead Of 2024 Grammys

Music’s A-List will have one less party to attend this Grammy weekend.

via: Vibe

One of the most exclusive pre-Grammy Award events isn’t happening this year, according to sources via Page Six. Reportedly, Jay-Z‘s famed Roc Nation brunch has been canceled.

The annual day party was set to take place this Saturday (Feb. 3)—a day before the 66th Grammy Awards. The brunch, which started in 2011, made its big return last year after taking a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landing the hottest ticket in Los Angeles, past guests have included Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, Nile Rogers, and of course, Jay and Beyoncé, amongst so many others.

Per the outlet, The Carters will be attending other pre-Grammy events, including Clive Davis’ annual gala. A source has noted that the power couple will be supporting their friend and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, Jon Platt. He will be honored with the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

Other pre-Grammy events that have garnered celeb attendees include Billboard’s Power 100 celebration, Victoria Monét and Cïroc’s jungle-themed nominations party, Amazon Music’s Studio 126 bash, the Black Music Coalition, which honored producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and many more to come.

Roc Nation has yet to release a statement regarding the status of this year’s pre-Grammy’s brunch.