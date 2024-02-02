Toni Braxton, Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline ‘Love & Laughter’ Las Vegas Residency

Toni Braxton is heading to Las Vegas but shes not going alone.

via: Vibe

Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer will soon be hitting The Strip together, as the pair are set to co-headline a new residency at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Love & Laughter finds to two old friends linking up for a night of just that: classic love songs from the “Breathe Again” songstress and plenty of chuckles from the “Original King of Comedy” himself.

According to a press release, attendees can expect, “timeless hits from Toni’s vast discography, amplified by her mesmerizing voice, coupled with the kind of brilliant hilarity only a legend like Cedric can provide. Throughout the show, the two icons will captivate the crowd through music, jokes and storytelling – creating the ideal feel-good evening.”

“Comedy and song have been at the heart of the human communal experience since the beginning of time, and we are thrilled to join on stage to bring that experience to the Cosmopolitan,” the two entertainers shared in a statement. “We could all use a little more love and laughter in our lives.”

Show dates are currently set as follows:

Saturday, April 27

Friday, May 10

Sunday, May 12

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

The news comes weeks after Cedric was called out by fellow comic Katt Williams, who accused him of stealing a joke that was featured in 2000 comedy special, The Original Kings Of Comedy.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian, and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams surmised. “This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke…it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke…Cedric comes to The Comedy Store, he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Cedric responded by telling Williams to cut the “tough talk,” as he’d also threatened to punch Ced in the stomach upon their next meeting.

“And all that tough talk! Is corny af I’m grown a** man. And none of that sh*t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.”