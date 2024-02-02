Azealia Banks Weighs In on Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Feud: ‘This Is About Jay-Z’ [Video]

You know how Azealia Banks seemed to be turning a corner on her stance about former idol/rival Nicki Minaj? Yeah, all that just went out the window as Banks entered the chat to weigh in on Minaj’s ongoing, largely one-sided beef with Megan Thee Stallion.

via: Billboard

Fans had been calling for Azealia Banks to give her opinion on the vicious Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion feud sweeping the rap game.

After initially believing she was going to sit this one out, the “212” rapper delivered, to the tune of 30 posts on her Instagram Story early Thursday (Feb. 1), weighing in on the beef and even dragging Jay-Z into the mix.

“Originally I was just going to stay out of this because it’s another day, another rap beef — who really cares? But I think there’s some interesting parts to this that everyone’s missing. This isn’t about Meg [collaborating] with Cardi,” Banks began. “This is about Jay-Z. … Jay-Z has this way of presenting himself in the culture as a Daddy Warbucks type of figure.”

The Harlem native hypothesized that a majority of female rappers lack a father figure and look to Jay for that kind of validation and guidance.

“When you really dig down deep into it, Nicki be sweating Jay in a different type of way,” she continued. “Low-key, she be on his di–. I’m really good at reading body language and I could see in the ‘Feeling Myself’ video, Beyoncé’s kinda like laughing at her.”

Banks, who has clashed with Minaj in the past, believes that Nicki ultimately wanted a co-sign from Jay and felt dissed when Hov threw his support behind Meg and brought her to Roc Nation.

“Jay-Z has kinda positioned himself in this way where almost every type of female urban artist feels she needs his approval of sorts,” Banks said. “I could just low-key feel she’s felt slighted by Jay. Just by his association with Meek Mill. But at the same time, Nicki wants to wiggle her way in bad. That’s what this beef is about. She wants to be a Roc Nation girl so f—ing bad.”

She continued: “It’s been years since Jay-Z publicly co-signed any female rapper, and the fact that it’s Megan — it could be anyone — the fact some female rapper that’s not Nicki got Jay-Z’s public co-sign makes Nicki jealous. … And I’m really not trying to diss Meg. She’s not a typical Roc Nation girl. She’s still ham hocks and hushpuppies.”

Further into the extended rant, Banks poked at Nicki for her financial situation and alleged issues with her butt implants.

“It’s pretty clear that Nicki’s f—ed. That she’s f—ed financially,” AB claimed. “I realized it when she was frying the can of cream corn in the Teflon pan. I was just like, ‘What in the welfare is happening right now?’ … You can tell by whatever keeps happening with Nicki’s butt that she’s f—ed right now. Because there’s something very f—ing wrong with the butt right now. I do know that the surgery to get that out of there is a pretty penny.”