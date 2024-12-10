Jay-Z’s ‘Illegitimate Son’ Reportedly Slams Rapper for Denying ‘Getting His Mom Pregnant at 16’ After Shocking Rape Claim

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 mins ago

Rymir, 31, alleges that Jay-Z, 55, had a romantic fling with his late mother Wanda in the early 1990s. The rapper has reportedly never denied the romance, but has refused to take a paternity test

A 31-year-old man who claims he is the illegitimate son of Jay-Z has been left ‘heartbroken’ at the world-famous rapper’s blistering response to accusations that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Jay-Z, 55, real name Shawn Carter, insisted he is the victim of a ‘blackmail attempt’ as he fired back at a civil lawsuit filed Sunday that claimed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was at his side when the alleged incident happened in 2000.

Rymir Satterthwaite has been fighting to prove that Carter is his biological father for a decade, with his late mother Wanda claiming she was just 16 years old when she fell pregnant.

‘It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks,’ he told DailyMail.com of Jay-Z’s statement.

‘My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle—it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.’

Carter is accused of assaulting a woman, who identifies as Jane Doe in the legal documents, at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party on September 7, 2000.

The lawsuit had initially been filed in New York’s Southern District in October against Diddy, with a refiling on Sunday that identified the rapper.

Carter issued a lengthy statement to DailyMail.com denying the claims made in the re-filed lawsuit and insisting he has always fought to ‘protect children.’

He said his ‘only heartbreak’ is for his family, particularly his eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, who is ‘at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims.’

He added: ‘I mourn yet another loss of innocence.’

Rymir took aim at the statement, claiming if Carter ‘values the ideals of honor and protecting children’ then he should stop refusing to acknowledge his paternity.

‘Despite my efforts, Mr. Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims – whether to deny or acknowledge paternity, or to address why his attorney’s committed this fraud,’ he continued.

‘If Mr. Carter values the ideals of honor and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid.’

Rymir’s mother Wanda alleged she had sex with Jay-Z in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22. At the time she was in an on-again-off-again romance with her high school sweetheart Robert Graves.

The question of Rymir’s paternity did not turn into a legal tussle until 2010 – two years after Carter married Beyoncé – when she requested that a Pennsylvania court make both men take a paternity test in order to determine who her son’s real father was.

Rymir insists that Jay-Z’s legal team has made endless attempts to subvert the legal system in order to avoid taking a test. It was found Robert had no biological relation.

The case began with a pre-trial in Camden County, New Jersey on August 13, 2012.

During the pre-trial, Carter’s attorney argued that Dr. Lillie Coley – who was acted as Rymir’s legal guardian since his mother handed over custody in 2011 – had ‘no jurisdiction’ over his case because it was first filed by Wanda in Pennsylvania, and therefore should be heard in the same state.

The case was dismissed outright because Rymir was over 18 years old at the time of the pre-trial and, according to Pennsylvania state law, paternity must be established before a child reaches the age of adulthood.

The court ruled that the case should be tried under New Jersey law, which states that the age of ‘parentage’ is 23.

Carter’s legal team then argued that the rapper should be exempt from undergoing a DNA test in New Jersey because he did not live or own any property in the state – despite public records linking him to homes in Alpine and Newport.

Rymir has lost every case he has brought.

Rymir finished: ‘I remain committed to seeking the truth and justice for myself, my mother all those who deserve answers and accountability.’

Carter blasted the latest ‘idiotic’ allegations against him in a lengthy statement and alleged that Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit, was engaged in unprofessional behavior.

The suit claims Jane Doe was driven to a house party and offered a drink that made her feel ‘woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down.’

Combs and Carter are then alleged to have entered the room with Combs declaring: ‘You are ready to party!’

She claims Carter then removed her clothes, held her down and raped her while Diddy and an unnamed female celebrity watched. She says Combs also raped her as Carter and the woman looked on.

‘These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?’ Carter said in his statement.

‘These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.’

Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months accusing Combs of assault and rape. This is the first suit in which he has named another high-profile defendant.

via: DailyMail