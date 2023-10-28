Jay-Z Reflects on ‘Scrutiny’ Blue Ivy Constantly Faces: ‘Born Into a Life She Didn't Ask For'

Jay-Z got opened up about the scrutiny his and Beyoncé’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, faces under the public eye.

via Page Six:

In a new interview with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings,” the “Excuse Me Miss” rapper reflected on how far his daughter has come since joining her superstar mom on stage during the “Renaissance” tour.

“With Blue, what makes me super like, proud and like, you know, I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage is ’cause Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for,” he said.

“So, since she’s been born — she’s been in like, scrutiny and [the] public eye and everyone having an opinion. You know, even a little girl and how she keeps her hair.”

Jay-Z said that his eldest daughter was able to “reclaim her power” by performing “My Power” alongside Queen Bey, 42, on tour.

“And then watching her grow in it. You know, she came out — 80,000 people — she’s 11, so she’s nervous.”

After King chimed in, saying that Blue “didn’t look nervous,” the Grammy-winning rapper, 53, replied, “I know her, so I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was.”

Beyoncé gave birth to Blue in January 2012. She and the Brooklyn emcee are also parents to twins Sir and Rumi, whom the pair welcomed in June 2017.

While the two youngest Carter kids have stayed out of the public eye, Blue has emerged as a star in her own right.

Aside from performing with her mom on a highly grossing world tour, the preteen also made history as the youngest individually credited Grammy winner and the second youngest overall.

