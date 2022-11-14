Jay Leno Hospitalized with ‘Serious’ Facial Burns After Car Fire: Report

Jay Leno missed a recent appearance due to a “serious medical emergency.”

via: Page Six

According to TMZ, the former “Tonight Show” host and car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames.

Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear.

He is at the Grossman Burn Center, per TMZ, but his condition is unknown.

Reps for the comedian have not yet responded to Page Six’s request for comment.

People had reported earlier Monday that Leno was MIA from a scheduled appearance on Sunday night due to a “very serious medical emergency.”

He was supposed to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas but was forced to cancel shortly before, according to an email sent to the conference’s attendees.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the notice.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

As of June of this year, Leno’s impressive car collection boasted over 180 vehicles, including exotic cars, hypercars and museum-grade artifacts, according to U.S. News & World Report.

However, the magazine notes that the comedian’s multitude of automobiles also features numerous affordable and attainable cars.

It’s unclear which of Leno’s vehicles may have malfunctioned.