Southside Defends Son Against Admittedly Racist White Teacher [Video]

Rapper-producer Southside and his son, Mello, are exposing a teacher who was recorded admitting to having racist beliefs to a classroom of middle school students.

On Friday (Nov. 11), the “Tunnel Vision” producer, née Joshua Howard Luellen, took to his Instagram to voice his uneasiness with a video showing his son’s teacher admitting he’s racist, believing his race is “superior” to the middle school kids of color in the classroom.

The unnamed middle school teacher at Bohls Middle School then discusses his views with the students, growing annoyed with their questions regarding his problematic stance. At one point, the teacher even responds by saying, “Damnn, how many times I gotta say it?” regarding his racist beliefs.

“Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” he continued in the video. “I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it,” he added. “I think everybody’s a racist at that level.”

Mello can be seen in the video taking up for himself and his classmates by responding to the teacher’s racial abuse, explaining that he noticed that he treats him “the wrongest out of everybody.” The producer’s son also uploaded his own post explaining his thoughts regarding his teacher.

“I have always been raised to respect my elders, my parents don’t play about that at all! This still won’t change me,” he declared. “I’m still going to be the same, it’s just crazy this happened at my school to me and my friends.”

Luellen obtained the video from Mello and uploaded it to social media, declaring that he’s standing with his son and “the other black and Spanish kings and queens in this video.”

“Today, he sends me these videos, this man told my child his race is superior. I don’t understand how we’re still in a world where I know I am probably more intelligent, I have accomplished way more in life than this guy,” Southside exclaimed.

“Legally, my son wants an education, and he is being denied. This sh*t is sad, this is in Austin, Texas, this hurts my heart to see this. I’m so angry I’m at a loss for words, but I will stand up for my child and the other Black and Spanish kings and queens in this video.”

A teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after telling students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one”https://t.co/gBPu96uYB4 pic.twitter.com/FLXgEwVsXk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 13, 2022

Since the incident transpired, the unnamed white teacher has been placed on administrative leave. According to KVUE ABC.

Pflugerville Independent School District’s superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian released a statement regarding Mello and his classmates’ teacher.

“We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class,” Killian said. “This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.”

“Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.”