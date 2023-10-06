Jason Derulo Fires Back Against Lawsuit Claiming Sexual Harassment [Video]

An aspiring musician who signed a recording contract with Jason Derulo has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the star, alleging that he ended their working relationship after she denied his sexual advances.

Emaza Gibson, 25, filed her complaint against Derulo, 34, on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that the “Whatcha Say” singer “maliciously” promised her success, then denied said opportunity.

Derulo is calling BS on a new lawsuit claiming he fired an up-and-coming musician after she repeatedly refused to have sex with him.

In a video statement posted on Instagram, the singer addressed the salacious allegations in the suit filed by Gibson.

Derulo said, “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams.”

He continued, “I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”