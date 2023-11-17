Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell Remove Diddy’s Photo After Cassie Lawsuit

Last week, Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson and Idris Elba joined Diddy to celebrate his birthday in London. What a difference a week makes.

via: Page Six

Two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ most famous pals are seemingly distancing themselves from him in the wake of ex-girlfriend Cassie’s explosive lawsuit, in which she alleges he abused her and engaged in sex trafficking, among other claims.

Jackson and Campbell partied with Diddy at Lavo in London last week to celebrate his 54th birthday and the release of his new album. They both documented their good time by posting photos from the bash on Instagram. But by Friday the singer and model had both removed their posts.

Reps for Jackson and Campbell did not get back to us, but the move came after Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) alleged in a bombshell lawsuit filed Thursday that Diddy raped her, physically and psychologically abused her and engaged in sex trafficking by making her have sex with male prostitutes while he watch during their decade-long relationship.

His attorney Ben Brafman says that Diddy “vehemently denies” her claims, saying: “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship.” Meanwhile, Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told Page Six that the hip hop mogul allegedly offered “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit.” He added: “She rejected his efforts.”

Aubrey O’Day, another famous protege of Diddy who appeared on his reality show “Making The Band” and was part of the resulting group, Danity Kane, has been crying “I told you so” on social media since the New York Times published Cassie’s claims.

“Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen,” she posted on Instagram stories.

She further told Page Six exclusively, “I’m in complete support of her.”

A rep for Diddy did not get back to us. An insider told us, “Losing people like Naomi and Janet — those types — it’s going to be very hard on him, because he’s such a narcissist.”