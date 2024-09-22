Janet Jackson Issues Apology For Kamala Harris Comments “Based On Misinformation” | www.lovebscott.com

Singer Janet Jackson apologized through a representative for claiming Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Black, is “not Black.”

Following swift backlash for recent comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, Janet Jackson has issued an apology.

The 5x Grammy winner’s manager Mo Elmasri admitted the Jackson previously spoke “based on misinformation” about the Democratic presidential nominee’s family and ethnicity during a recent interview with The Guardian.

“She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman. Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse,” Elmasri told Buzzfeed in a statement. “We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity.”

Jackson previously postulated about Harris’ family background while seemingly admitting that she did not know what she was talking about.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” she told The Guardian. When the reporter clarified that Harris is of both Black and South Asian heritage, Jackson responded, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told they discovered her father was white.”

Jackson appeared to be parroting a right-wing conspiracy theory perpetuated by Harris’ presidential opponent Donald Trump. While appearing before the National Association of Black Journalists in July, Trump said, “She was always of Indian heritage and she was promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black?”

It is well documented that the VP’s father Donald is a Jamaican-American professor of economics at Stanford University, while her late mother Shyamala Gopalan was a renowned breast cancer researcher and scientist who hailed from southern India. Both of Kamala’s parents immigrated to the United States, meeting as graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley.

