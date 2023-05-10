Jamie Foxx’s Inner Circle Is Reportedly ‘Hoping For The Best’ But ‘Preparing For The Worst’ As Actor Remains Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx’s close friends and family are reportedly holding out hope the actor will make a full recovery but is also preparing “for the worst.”

via Radar Online:

Foxx has been hospitalized for four weeks after he suffered a medical emergency. “Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK,” said a source.

In the wake of an April 11 collapse, Jamie has received round-the-clock care at the Atlanta facility. Daughter Corinne, 29, initially announced her dad had experienced a “medical complication” without revealing any of the details.

As of May 9, the Ray star still hasn’t appeared in public — but his Instagram shared the message, “Appreciate all the love!!!! Feeling blessed.”

However, there was no picture attached, raising the alarm about his health problems. Then the Any Given Sunday star was replaced by Nick Cannon as host of the FOX game show Beat Shazam!

Nick has expressed concern for his friend and said, “Man, I’m praying. I literally have been saying prayers out loud.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed that Jamie’s situation was incredibly dire. “It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived. He is very lucky to be alive!” said a source, adding emergency room physicians likely saved the superstar.

“He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did,” said an insider. Another source said the hard-working Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which experts said can cause clots in the brain and lead to a stroke. One source said the actor’s health crisis was “a long time coming.”

The Collateral star’s condition was said to be so dire, the producers of the film Back in Action decided to finish production without the actor. They used Jamie’s body double to finish his last scenes with co-star Cameron Diaz.

A source claimed Jamie’s situation is far more serious than his camp claims. “His friends and family are hoping for the best — but preparing for the worst!”

We’re keeping Jamie in our prayers.