Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized Nearly a Week After Suffering 'Medical Complication'

Jamie Foxx is still hospitalized in Georgia nearly a week after his daughter revealed via Instagram that the actor experienced a “medical complication,” according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

via CNN:

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram last week that her father had experienced a health-related incident last Tuesday, though she did not specify what occurred. She added in her post that due to “quick action and great care,” her father is “on his way to recovery.”

Foxx has been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz. The source previously told CNN that the medical incident did not happen on set and Foxx was not transported by emergency vehicle to the hospital.

A separate source close to production on the film told CNN on Friday that filming is “currently underway” and is expected to wrap up this week.

This source did not elaborate as to whether Foxx still has scenes to film or whether he would be back on set.

Prayers go out to Jamie. We’re hoping for a full and speedy recovery!