Jamie Foxx Has Night Out with RHOA Stars Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks in Miami: ‘A Time Was Had’ [Video]

Here’s something you don’t see every day … Jamie Foxx singing karaoke with the stars of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

While Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks were in the Florida city for Bravo Fan Fest, they also joined forces with the movie star, 56, for an impromptu “karaoke hour” — and, as Williams phrased it, “a time was had.”

The Pampered By Porsha founder, 43, documented the group’s night together in an Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 23, which she kicked off with a clip of the RHOA trio, Foxx and several others singing together at a table.

In another video, Foxx appeared to tease someone in the group, saying, “You went to private school, but you’re beautiful,” as the camera turned to him.

Elsewhere in the post, the Collateral star popped up in a video that, at first, seemed to just be Parks, 51, dancing until Foxx appeared, rubbing his hands together over her rear as if it’s a fire.

“That’s warm right here,” Foxx joked as others in the group laughed.

Some of the songs that soundtracked the Bravo stars and their friends’ night out were Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” the latter of which Foxx could be seen singing along to as he recorded the group’s rendition with a phone camera.

The movie star also snapped a pic with Parks and Williams outside, smiling and showing an up-close look at his night-out look — head-to-toe tropical print — in the selfie.

“Baby a Time was had,” Williams wrote in the caption. “We turned Prime into karaoke hour #MiamiNights #GoodTimesGoodPeople.”

The RHOA stars touched down in Miami for Bravo Fan Fest, a one-day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 23, featuring themed activations, panels and photo opportunities with a lineup of 25 Bravolebrities.

At the star-studded event, Parks gave some teasers about the upcoming season of RHOA — namely, a glimpse into her love life. When asked about her current dating situation during the “Tour de Wives” panel, the TV personality said it is “delicious.”

“I’m dating,” she shared, adding that her boyfriend is a younger man in his “very early 30s.”

